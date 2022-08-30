Centennial defeated the Mounds View Mustangs 25-12, 25-9, 25-19 on Monday evening. Andi Koslowski notched seven kills and Cassi Sosinski six. The Cougars missed 11 serves while getting aces on nine, led by Ashlyn McClellan with four aces. Mattie Peterson made seven digs, and Sosinski and McClellan five each. Riley Diebes provided 13 assists.
