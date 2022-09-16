Centennial has a 9-1 overall record, and 1-1 in conference, after defeating Coon Rapids 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 in a Northwest Suburban match at home Thursday evening. Elena Hoecke made eight kills and Ingrid Noha, Annie Richtsmeier and Cassi Sosinski six each. The Cougars aced 14 serves, led by Hoecke and Richtsmeier with three each. Ash McClellan provided 15 assists. Mattie Petersen had a strong 3.5  pass rating. 

