The Centennial Cougars beat Anoka 25-15, 25-12, 25-20 on Monday evening, raising their record to 10-1. Elena Hoecke led with 13 kills, four blocks and three aces. Andi Koslowski notched eight kills and made 10 digs. Ingrid Noha led with 13 digs. Ash McClellan supplied 28 assists.

