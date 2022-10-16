The Centennial Cougars were runners-up in the Apple Valley Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Cougars (20-4) beat Plainview-Elgin-Millville 25-15, 25-19; Legacy Christian 25-10, 25-19; and Anoka 25-18, 25-12. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (21-3) edged the Cougars in the finals 25-20, 19-25, 15-13. In the tournament, Elena Hoecke led with 10 aces, 32 Kills and 10 blocks. Cassi Sosinski made 18 kills, Makayla Speed nine blocks, and Mattie Petersen 27 digs. The Cougars will close the regular season at Roseville on Monday evening, and will start Section 7AAAA play on Oct. 25.
