The Centennial volleyball team has picked up two victories to start the season.
The Cougars participated in the Side-Out Classic, an annual showcase held at Edina this year, and defeated Bemidji 25-16, 25-19, 23-25, 25-14, on Saturday, Aug. 24. They won their conference opener against Robbinsdale Armstrong 26-24, 25-17, 26-24 at home Tuesday.
“The team has had a strong start, but we have also had a few hiccups where we have given up seven-point runs— which we need to eliminate,” said coach Jackie Rehbein-Manthey. “I am very impressed with how well the team is working together at such an early point in the season.”
Ashley Crowl (junior middle hitter) and Sydney Petersen (junior outside hitter) are leading the team in kills. Jadyn Clarner (junior setter) has been anchoring the offense. Mackenzie McDonald (senior libero) continues to be the defensive leader as a third-year starter.
Kailee Sendle (junior right side hitter) and Natalie Jones (junior outside hitter) are leading our team in service points. Annika Beuning (senior middle hitter) is a force for the team blocking.
Against Armstrong, the Cougars trailed 24-22 in game one, after making some unforced errors, but Crowl’s kill kept their hopes alive. Then, with Clarner serving, Peterson notched three kills to win it 26-24. Game three was tied 24-24 before Crowl delivered the go-ahead kill off a Clarner set, after which a serve from Natalie Jones forced an overpass, which Crowl hammered down for the clincher. McDonald and Sendle made 16 and 12 digs, respectively. Peterson had 15 kills and Crowl 12.
Against Bemidji, Peterson had 21 kills and Crowl 17. Sendle added 11 kills while acing four serves.
