The surging Centennial volleyball squad captured Benilde-St. Margaret’s Dig Pink Invitational championship on Saturday with four victories that extended their win streak to 11 games.
The Cougars (21-4) beat the host team 25-16, 22-25, 15-13 in the finals. Previously they got past Mahtomedi 25-10, 25-17; DeLaSalle 25-7, 25-12; and Simley 25-17, 27-29, 15-11.
In Centennial’s three tournaments this year, they’ve won two — also taking their own invitational — while placing second at Apple Valley.
“This is the first time in my time here that we’ve gone to the finals in all three of our tournaments,” said Jackie Rehbein-Manthey, 18th-year head coach.
Against BSM, Sydney Petersen led with 17 kills and Jadyn Clarner with 14 digs. The Cougars enjoyed exceptional passing, the coach said, led by Mackenzie McDonald and Kailee Sendl. In the close semifinal against Simley, McDonald had 21 digs and Petersen 16 kills.
The Cougars won their conference finale over Spring Lake Park 25-14, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16 on Tuesday, Oct. 8. Natalie Jones fired off four ace serves. Petersen had 10 kills, Sendle eight, and Mattie Petersen and Ashley Crowl five each.
Centennial finished second in their half of the Northwest Suburban with a 5-1 record, behind Champlin Park (6-0), and closed the regular season in the conference cross-over match against Elk River, the other half’s runner-up, on Tuesday.
Their sectional was to be seeded today (Wednesday) with action starting Oct. 22 except for the top four seeds who’ll start Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.