Undefeated Anoka (6-0) swept Centennial (4-7) 26-24, 25-21, 25-11 on Wednesday. “
We knew this match was going to be close, and it was for most of it,” Cougar coach Nicole Christensen said. “Volleyball is a serve and serve receive game, and in the end, they were just more consistent with their first two contacts.”
Elena Hoecke logged 12 kills in 23 attempts with a sizzling .391 efficiency while making five blocks.
Chase Manthey notched 23 assists, three blocks and seven digs.
Ella Hohenstein earned a robust .714 hitting efficiency with five kills in seven attempts and no errors. “It was fun to see Ella step up and put balls away,” Christensen said.
