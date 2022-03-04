Gabbie Hughes, Minnesota-Duluth senior hockey forward from Centennial, is one of 10 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award as top player in the country.
Hughes and teammate Elizabeth Giguere were among the finalists announced Thursday by the USA Hockey Federation.
Hughes has 36 assists, tied for second in the nation, and 18 goals. In her career, she has rolled up 163 points (67 goals, 97 assists) in 122 games, ranking ninth all-time in UND history.
She is UMD's second-leading scorer as Giguere has 55 points (No. 3 in the nation) on 20 goals and 35 assists.
In high school, Hughes was a Miss Hockey finalist and led the Cougars to a state runner-up finish as a senior.
Hughes is also one of five finalists for the 2022 Hockey Humanitarian Award. Along with her mother, Miki, she is heavily involved in Sophie’s Squad, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the mental health of athletes from the youth level to college.
UMD (24-10-1) is currently in WCHA playoffs, facing the Minnesota Gophers in the semifinals on Saturday at the U of M’s Ridder Arena
Anneke Linser, Hughes’ longtime teammate with both the Cougars and Bulldogs, has logged six goals and nine assists this season.
