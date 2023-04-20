gabbie

The above graphic announcing Gabbie Hughes’ award was prepared by the Minnesota-Duluth sports information department.

 UM-Duluth sports information

Gabbie Hughes, after completing a prodigious hockey career at Minnesota Duluth in March, received a national humanitarian award in early April — then helped Team USA capture the world championship.

Hughes, a center, was one of 25 members of the national team that defeated Canada 6-3 on Sunday in the finals of the IIHF women’s world tournament, ending a string of three world titles by the Canadians, in Brampton, Ontario. The Americans were 6-0-1 in the tournament. Hughes, in her first time on Team USA at this level, had one goal, during a win over Switzerland.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.