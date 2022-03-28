Two Cougars wrestle in first state meet for girls

In the first-ever state wrestling tournament for girls, Centennial had one of the champions, Isabella ("Bell") Huss, and another qualifier, Jaden Ruegsegger.
“The girls were so excited, they were smiling the entire weekend,” said Cougar coach Chase Steffen, speaking of all the entrants. “It was just a ton of fun. They loved it.”
Forty-six girls took the mats in their own session during the boys tournament on Saturday, March 5, in 12 weight classes ranging from 100 to 235 pounds, at Xcel Energy Center.
“We were told early in the season that we would have a girls tournament at the end of the year, which was exciting,” said Huss.
Each weight had four contestants who had placed first or second in one of two qualifying tournaments, except for Huss’s 235-pound class, which only had two.
During the season, they worked out with the boys and wrestled against boys on junior varsity. Huss had a 13-6 total record and 10 pins. Ruegsegger had a 9-11 record.
It was the fourth year of wrestling for Huss, a senior who’s also a thrower on the track team, and the second for Reugsegger, a junior who’s also a swimmer. The team had four girls. Ada Flashberger had an injury and could not compete at the sectional. Sophia Nurkka was in the same weight class as Huss.
“We treat them the same, same workouts, same techniques,” Steffen said. “The girls come to practice and work hard. They are wrestlers, not girl wrestlers.”
Centennial for several years has had girls on the team, including the most high-profile girl in the state, Emily Shilson, currently a junior at Augsburg with four national collegiate titles. Shilson was a five-year varsity starter and three-time state boys tourney qualifier, the last of those with Mounds View as she transferred her senior year.
The first state tourney for girls was intended to give the girls the same opportunity, and to stimulate growth in participants, Steffen said.
“It’s the first year, and we have a lot of things to work through,” he said. “The more opportunities we can give girls, the better.”
Huss, who weighed in at 193 pounds at state, wrestled against a girl there for the first and only time in her career. She pinned Ella George of South St. Paul in 11 seconds.
In the southern qualifying meet, George forfeited to Huss. There were supposed to be two other entrants, they were injured. “At least, that’s what they told us,” Huss said. The northern qualifier, meanwhile, had no entrants in that weight class.
Other than the 235 class, there were four to eight entrants in each weight at the section, Steffen said.
Ruegsegger, at 126 pounds, won both matches in her section qualifier. At state, she lost to Park Center and Chaska opponents. She’ll get another chance next year.
Huss hopes that she is not done with wrestling. “I would love to wrestle in college,” she said, adding that she’s looking into finding a college program. There are currently 93, according to the web site ncsasports.com, although just one (Augsburg) in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.