A Centennial baseball team had a memorable evening when the Minnesota Twins sent a delegation to their game at Inner Park in Circle Pines last Thursday.
Centennial’s 13-and-under team in the North Star division hosted Soderville in a league game, with both teams wearing Twins uniforms, with their names on the back, presented to them by the Twins. Soderville won the game.
Terry Steinbach was the Twins celebrity representative. Steinbach was a three-time all-star catcher who won a World Series with Oakland and finished his 14-year career in his native Minnesota with the Twins.
“The kids said it was a once in a lifetime experience,” said Mike Sombrio, the team’s coach. “They loved meeting Terry Steinbach. They were so excited and nervous because of all the attention.”
A Twins club representative served as master of ceremonies. Action was filmed by a Twins media crew, and some highlights will be shown at an upcoming Twins game. TC Bear, the Twins mascot, was on hand, cavorting with kids.
This is a community outreach project by the Twins and U.S. Bank, new this year. One baseball team and one softball team were chosen for a Twins visit.
Players participating were Leo Miller, Barrett Nelson, Donovan Sutton, Linden Sombrio, Chase Wicklumd, Jayden Wiggins, Nathan Vraa, Jacob Veit, Charles Steffel, Peyton Trojanowski, Cameron Linner, and Ben Noha. Sombrio’s ssistant coaches are Jose Marrero and Brandon Winge.
(0) comments
