Centennial qualified for state in four boys events and one girls event at the Section 7AAA meet Wednesday and Friday at Forest Lake. The boys placed sixth of eight teams and the girls placed eighth.
The Cougars had one section win, by the boys 4x800 with Eli Berg, Jacob Podratz, Charles Bolkcom and Karan Johnson in 8:07.51.
Cougar junior Timothy Ball goes to state in two events, finishing second in shot put (50-7 3/4) and discus (159-3).
Also advancing is sophomore Trystan Green, placing second in the 100 dash (10.96).
Lauren Klein, a freshman, was the lone girls qualifier, placing second in the 800 with 2:17.40.
The state Class 3A meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
Three Cougars placed in the 200 dash as Isaiah Tandoh was third in the 200 (22.69) with Zeresenay fifth (22.83) and Gavin Moore eighth (23.17).
Also earning podium finishes were Dylan Strom, third in triple jump (41-9 3/4); Berg, fourth in the 800 (2:03.92); Evan Pouliot, fourth in the 3200 (10:21.14); Podratz, fifth in the 400 (51.0); and Logan Huss, seventh in discus (127-4).
Bolkcom pole-vaulted a personal best 11-4 but was relegated to 10th place in a strong field that included three who went 13-4.
In other boys relays, the Cougars took third in the 4x400 with Berg, Bolkcom, Podratz and Zeresenay (3:24.84). They were fifth in the 4x100 and the 4x200.
Kylie Nelson just missed qualifying in the girls 1600, placing third in 5:09.51, within a second of two Forest Lake runners.
Also earning podium finishes were Alyssa Draheim, fourth, high jump (5-0); Emelia Lauinger, fifth, 400 (1:01.88); Abigail Wood, sixth, 3200 (11:55); Madeline Haider, seventh, 200 (27.41); Annie Trettel, seventh, discus (96-1); Julia Zalewski, ninth, 400 (1:02.88); \Miranda Sawvel, ninth, 800 (2:33.40); and Alexis Larson, ninth, triple jump (32-1/2).
The Cougar girls top relay finish was second in the 4x400 with Nelson, Klein, Launinger and Zalewski (4:07.39). They were third in the 4x800, fifth in the 4x100, and sixth in the 4x200.
