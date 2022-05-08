The Centennial girls placed sixth and the boys were seventh among eight teams and had some good individual performances at the Edina Invitational on Friday.
Event winners were Linaya Tubbs in girls discus with a throw of 113-9 and Lance Liu in boys shot put with a throw of 46-7 1/2.
For the girls, Emily Anderson took second in both the 100 dash (12.81) behind Edina’s Maddie Dahlien (12.59) and the (26.96) behind Jefferson’s Norah D’Almeida (26.62). She was fifth in long jump (15-9).
Also scoring points were: Kylie Nelson, fourth, 800 (2:29.97) and fifth, 400 (1:02.61); Alyssa Draheim, fourth, high jump (5-2);
Lauren Swanson, fourth, 600 (1:46.49); Abby Wood, fourth, 3200 (12:03); Sydney Augustin, fifth, shot put (34-0) and sixth, discus (98-5); and Aspen Gray, seventh, 400 (1:03.28).
Also placing for the boys at Edina were Liu, fourth, discus (136-2); Charles Bolkcom, fifth, 600 (1:33.46); Eli Berg, sixth, 800 (2:07.75); Collin Lee, seventh 100 (11.65); Samuel Zeresenay, seventh, 200 (23.86); Jonathan Pattie, seventh, 3200 (10:17.54); and Mason Willenbring, eighth, triple jump (38-4).
