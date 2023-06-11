Timmy

Timmy Ball, shown here at the section meet, three 165 feet at state to earn a podium appearance.

 Jon Namyst

Timmy Ball captured Centennial’s lone medal in the state Class 3A track meet, placing fifth in the discus on Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.

Ball, a junior, earned his podium appearance with a throw of 165 feet even, just under his personal beat of 167-10 at the conference meet. 

