Emily Anderson won the 100 and 200 meter sprints, and Linaya Tubbs took second in shot put, in the second day of the Section 7AAA track meet Friday, raising Centennial’s state contingent to three athletes in five events.
Anderson will compete in the two sprints, Tubbs in shot put and discus, and Lance Liu in shot put, at the Class 3A state meet Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville. All are seniors.
Anderson won 100 in 12.03 seconds and the 200 in 25.55 seconds in action at Forest Lake. She was a state finalist in the 100 last year.
Tubbs heaved the iron ball 36 feet, 1 3/4 inches to place second behind Anoka’s Lydia Lakanen, who had 37-5. Centennial had three of the top four in that event with Isabella Huss third (35-9 1/2) and Sydney Augustin fourth (34-3 1/2). All four had PR’s.
In the discus on Wednesday, Tubbs won with 112-9, with Lakanen second.
Liu, who won the shot put Wednesday, placed fifth in the discus (138-2) Friday with Timmy Ball sixth (134-4).
Liu’s twin brother Lance, the state 200 meter champion last year, missed the season with a hamstring injury.
The Cougar boys placed fifth and the girls seventh among eight teams. The Blaine girls and Andover boys were team champions.
Also scoring points for the boys Friday were Samuel Zeresenay, fourth, 200 dash (23.14); and Eli Berg, sixth, 1600 run (4:40.66). Also scoring for the girls were Addison Van Zee, sixth, 100 (12.99); and Kylie Nelson, sixth, 800 (2:28.76).
Centennial’s top relay for boys was the 4x800 placing third with PJ Marshall, Jacob Podratz, Eli Bergand Charles Bolkcam (8:21.94). Top relay for the girls was the 4x100 placing third with Alexis Larson, Kathryn Woelfel, Van Zee and Anderson (50.77).
