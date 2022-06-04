Centennial athletes in the state track meet this week will be three seniors — Emily Anderson, Linaya Tubbs and Lance Liu — in five individual events, plus a girls relay team.
The Cougars won five events in the Section 7AAA meet Wednesday and Friday at Forest Lake.
Anderson won the 100 dash in 12.03 seconds and the 200 dash in 25.55 seconds.
Tubbs won discus with a throw of 112 feet, nine inches, and took second in shot put with 36-1 3/4. Top two in each event advance.
Liu threw the shot put 50 feet, five inches, a personal best by more than two feet, edging a Blaine athlete by 5 1/2 inches.
The Cougar girls 4x800 team of Kylie Nelson, Julia Zalewski, Emma Magnuson and Lauren Swenson placed first in 9:51.25.
The state Class 3A meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville. This is the first year of a three-class system.
The Cougar boys placed fifth and the girls seventh among eight teams at the sectional. The Blaine girls and Andover boys were team champions.
Centennial finished 2-3-4 in girls shot put (behind Anoka’s Lydia Lakanen) with Tubbs, Isabella Huss third (39-5 1/2) and Sydney Augustin fourth (34-3 1/2). Augustin also took sixth in discus (103-4).
Liu placed fifth in the discus (138-2). Timmy Ball was sixth in discus (134-4) and seventh in shot put (44-11 1/2).
Liu’s twin brother Lance, the state 200 meter champion last year, missed the season with a hamstring injury.
Also scoring points for the boys were Samuel Zeresenay, fourth, 200 dash (23.14); Eli Berg, sixth, 1600 run (4:40.66); and Mason Willenbring, seventh, triple jump, 40-2.
Also scoring for the girls were Abby Wood, fifth, 3200 run (11:59); Julia Zalewski, fifth, 400 (1:02.67); Addison Van Zee, sixth, 100 (12.99); Nelson, sixth, 800 (2:28.76); and Alyssa Draheim, seventh, high jump (5-0).
The boys 4x800 placed third with PJ Marshall, Jacob Podratz, Eli Bergand Charles Bolkcam (8:21.94). The girls 4x100 placed third with Alexis Larson, Kathryn Woelfel, Van Zee and Anderson (50.77).
