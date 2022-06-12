Emily Anderson, Centennial senior sprinter, closed her prep career by medaling in two events at the state Class 3A track meet Saturday.
Anderson placed third in the 100 dash with a personal best time of 11.99 seconds, after advancing with a third-place 12.25 in preliminaries Thursday, in action at St. Michael-Albertville.
She placed seventh in the 200 dash with a personal best 25.30, after advancing with a seventh-place 26.25 in the prelims.
Last year, Anderson reached finals in the 100 and placed ninth.
Also nabbing a medal was senior Linaya Tubbs, placing seventh in the discus with a personal best 122 feet, 8 inches on Thursday. Tubbs placed 12th in shot put with a personal best 36-3 1/4 Saturday.
The top nine score points and get medals.
Lance Liu, senior shot-putter, placed 12th with a throw of 49 feet, 7 inches. He qualified by winning the section with 50-5, a personal best.
