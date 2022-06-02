Lance Liu and Linaya Tubbs, Centennial seniors, are headed for the state track meet after winning their events in Section 7AAA on Wednesday at Forest Lake.
Liu topped 50 feet in shot put for the first time, throwing 50 feet, five inches, edging Blaine’s Andrew Edwards (49-11 1/2) for the gold. Liu beat his personal record by more than two feet.
Tubbs hurled the discus 112 feet, nine inches, for first place by a margin of four feet over an Anoka thrower.
Four events for each gender were completed on Wednesday, and preliminaries for all the running events were held. The rest of the finals will be held Friday, starting 5 p.m.
Also scoring points for the Cougar boys were Timmy Ball, seventh, shot put, 44-11/2, and Mason Willenbring, seventh, triple jump, 40-2.
Also scoring points for the Cougar girls were Abby Wood, fifth, 3200 run, 11:59.83; Sydney Augustin, sixth, discus, 103-4; and Alyssa Draheim, seventh, high jump, 5-0.
Centennial didn’t place in the other events completed: boys pole vault, boys 3200, and girls long jump.
