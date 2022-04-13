Centennial hosted a small track meet in chilly, misty conditions on Tuesday. The Cougar boys edged Osseo 71-70. The Cougar girls beat two rivals, scoring 59 to Blaine’s 49 and Osseo’s 15.
Cougar boys placing first were Nicholas Eichelberger, 200 dash, 25.04; Finn Wold, 400 dash, 59.58; Jonathan Pattie, 3200 run, 11:00.31; Lance Liu, shot put, 46-0, and discus, 142-10; Brock Burggraff, high jump, 5-6; Ethan Kreckling, pole vault, 9-0; and
Mason Willenbring, long jump, 16-7.
Cougar girls placing first were Emily Anderson, 100 dash, 13.35, and 200 dash, 28.34; Lauren Swanson, 400 dash, 1:05.13; Kylie Nelson, 1600 run, 5:43; Abby Wood, 3200 run, 12:58; Sydney Augustin, discus, 96-4; Alyssa Draheim, high jump, 5-0; and the 4x800 relay with Ariam Aman, Gianna Vecellio, Samanta Longenecker, and Carolyn Odens, 10:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.