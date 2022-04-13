White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Cloudy and windy. A few snow showers in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.