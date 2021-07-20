Torch is passed in Cougars vibrant girls soccer program

Christa Carlson is the new coach of Centennial’s perennially strong girls soccer team, adding the high school job to her duties as coaching director for Centennial Soccer Club.
The former White Bear Lake and South Dakota State standout looks forward to taking over a program that’s produced a state champion, state runner-up and two state third-place finishes under Ginger Flohaug, who stepped down after the 2020 season and is now assistant activities director.
“Centennial has a very good foundation. The girls are phenomenal,” said Carlson, who was hired in December. “Their Athletic Director, Brian Jamros, is awesome. The community support is the best part. I know the community really well after working with the club for two years. And academically, Centennial is the best I’ve seen.”
At White Bear Lake, Carlson was a four-year starter, two-year captain, and all-state forward, graduating in 2009. She will coach against her alma mater in a match Sept. 11.
At South Dakota State, she was captain as a senior, played on two conference champion teams, and was among the top 10 in points in Division I. She got her coaching career started there, too, serving as a graduate assistant the next two seasons.
Carlson also played a season of professional soccer in New Zealand, in 2019.
Most of Flohaug’s staff will stay on, and Carlson has hired a varsity assistant. Zuheer Al-Abase, who’s also played pro soccer.
The club soccer season recently ended at the Schwan Cup tournaments in Blaine, where the girls 11U team was runner-up and two other teams reached semifinals, Carlson reported. The Cougar 2021 campaign will start with tryouts the week of Aug. 16.
Flohaug had a 219-67-27 record and seven state tournament teams. Her final team had a 13-1 record last fall (shortened due to the pandemic). Several Division I or II recruits return as the core for Carlson’s initial team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.