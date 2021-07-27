In his 50th year, John Kretschmer has plowed back into the rigorous, Ninja-like sport of obstacle racing. And that was not an easy decision, after a gruesome injury last October.
On Halloween, the Lino Lakes resident suffered eight broken ribs, and a laceration of his left lung, in a fall from the top of a cargo net obstacle, during an event in Illinois.
“It’s usually pretty simple, you just climb up and over,” he said, But he lost his grip that time. The laceration on his lung? That was caused by one of the broken ribs. Ouch.
While rehabilitating, it was 10 weeks before he could do any kind of strenuous exercise. Fortunately, he works from home, with a sales job representing a health solutions firm, so he missed only a week of work.
Asked if he considered quitting, he admitted, “I did, yeah, due to the pain involved, and a long rehab, I was seriously contemplating it. But, I decided I could not go out that way.”
While not completely recovered, he has competed each of the last three months.
In May, he placed 10th among 36 in his age group in the Montana Spartan Beast, which earned him a berth in the upcoming world meet. About 400 athletes competed in that one. “I won’t be going to the world meet, though,” he said, explaining that he’s not able to make a strong showing after his injuries.
In June, he placed seventh among 27 in his age group in the Indian Mud Run in Ohio. That was a particularly challenging event that drew 800 entrants. “It was eight miles with 85 obstacles, by far the most of any race in the country,” he said.
This past weekend, Kretschmer placed 60th among about 1,200 entrants in the elite, or pro, class in a Savage race in Spring Grove, Illinois, which he’s done five times and has placed as high as 17th.
The trouble was, he could not traverse the 28th and final set of obstacles, which were particularly grueling. He was about 25th before that.
“I’ve always made it before,” he said, noting that only 51 of 250 elite entrants got through.
Kretschmer, also an assistant coach for the Centennial cross country team, was in track and cross country in high school and college, and did some marathons and triathlons as an adult.
Then he took up obstacle course races seven years ago. This is obviously his riskiest venture, but he regards the sport as “reasonably safe” despite his mishap last year.
“People get ankle injuries or twisted knees from terrain, and there are some falls, but people usually don’t get hurt as bad as I did from a fall.”
Examples of the obstacles involved are: heavy objects to pick up and carry, such as a bucket of rocks, a log, or a stone; an eight-foot wall to scale; and items to grip and hang on to like a bowling pin, ball, rope, or a two-by-four. The races range from six to 14 miles, with 28 to 85 obstacles.
What he likes about obstacle races is the “full body” nature of the challenges. “In marathons, you use about 18% of your body, but in obstacle races, it’s 37%.”
Kretschmer said about 70% of his training is running but he has also built his own “Ninja” course in his backyard, about 30 feet long, to work on the strength, agility and grip strength needed.
That backyard course has been the scene of the Coach K Challenge for the past five years when some of his Centennial runners and alumni show up to race against him. There were 15 this year and 24 for the previous one including a few girls.
That all started in 2017 when Jacob Namyst, a Cougar runner, was good-naturedly razzing Kretschmer in practice one day about being old and over the hill.
The coach responded, Oh, yeah? Come over and see if you can beat this old man. In five years, nobody’s done it yet. But Namyst keeps trying. Now a college junior, was first among the challengers this year, followed by Dylan Johnson, also a college student.
Kretschmer enjoys seeing the teenage runners get a taste of his new sport.
“The kids have found out,” he said, “that after they have to lift something or carry something, it’s really hard to run.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.