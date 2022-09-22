White Bear Lake posted its fourth consecutive win, 5-2 over Centennial, on Wednesday at home. The Bears have a 9-5 record. Centennial is 4-7.
For the Bears, Ellia Groneberg beat Lauren Klein at 1-singles 7-6, 6-2; Sabrina Thompson beat Emma Thompson at 4-singles 6-2, 6-3; Alexina Erickson/Alex Reiland beat Anna Jarpy/Ella O’Hearn 6-3, 6-4 at 1-doubles; Tally Domschot/Annika Norman beat Elie Fenstermacher/Anna Peterson 6-0, 6-0 at 2-doubles; and Anna Sommerhause/Ella Skeie edged Isabel Yang/Addison Slotsve 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 at 3-doubles.
