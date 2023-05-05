Maple Grove handed Centennial its first loss 6-1 in a duel for the Northwest Suburban lead on Thursday. The Cougars are 7-1 in the conference and 8-1 overall with one conference match left (Park Center). Maple Grove is 9-0 and 12-6. Centennial’s lone point came from Jesse Simso at 4-singles 6-3, 6-1. At 1, 2, and 3, Maple Grove’s Carter Sheard beat Sean Oslund 6-0, 6-1; Watson Sheard beat Zach Chaffey 3-6, 6-4, 10-4; and Salman Kassam beat Joaquin Bliss 6-0, 6-3. The Crimson doubles teams topped JJ Bliss/Ian Gangl 6-0,, 6-0; Trevor Allen/Brody Johnson 6-1, 6-1; and Andrew Abraham/Ander Julson 6-0, 6-3.

