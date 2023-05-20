Top-seeded Mahtomedi fended off an upset bid by Centennial 4-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Friday, advancing to the championship match against No. 2 Mounds View.
Mahtomedi (16-5) will host defending champion Mounds View (13-7) on Tuesday, 3:30 p.m. The Mustangs turned back Stillwater 6-1.
Centennial finished dual meets 12-3. Stillwater finished 11-4.
With each team using their regular lineups, Mahtomedi won all the singles matches in straight sets and Centennial won all the doubles, two of them three-setters.
Mahtomedi’s singles winners were Sam Rathmanner over Sean Oslund 6-1, 6-2; Brandon Pham over Zack Chaffey 6-1, 6-0; Jack Allaben over Jesse Simso 6-0, 6-0; and Dylan Pham over Ian Gangl 6-3, 6-1.
Centennial’s doubles winners were Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss over Aidan Wald/Zach Burge 6-4, 6-2; Trevor Allen/Brody Johnson over Luke Roettger/Tommy Bengtson 6-3, 4-6, 10-6; and Andrew Abraham/Ander Julson over Reese Nelson/Max Hendrickson 6-3, 2-6, 10-6.
Mounds View cruised in singles against Stillwater — Soren Swenson over Carter Magistad 6-2, 6-1; Parker Bryntesen over Brady Penning 6-4, 3-6, 6-0; Nolan Jones over Brady Liu 6-0, 6-2; and Bryan Hull over Brennan Brenner 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, the Mustangs won a pair of three-setters; Sidharth Sharma/Max Daigle over Logan Liveringhouse/Dustin Jurca 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1, and Anders Swenson/Kevin Zhang over West Dell/Nate Dreyfus 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3. Stillwater’s Oren Hamilton/Garin Warner at No. 2 edged Christian Forbes/Andrew Hermes 7-6, 7-5.
