Mahtomedi nipped Stillwater 4-3 in the Section 4AA semifinals on Monday while Mounds View blanked Centennial 7-0 in the other semifinal.
The championship match between No. 2 seed Mahtomedi (17-3) and No. 1 Mounds View (13-4) will be held Wednesday at Mounds View.
Mahtomedi won all four singles matches against Stillwater. Sam Rathmanner beat Carter Magistad 6-1, 6-2. Brandon Pham beat Dylan Magistad 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4). Jack Allaben beat Brennan Krenner 6-0-0. Dylan Pham beat Gavin Warner 6-0, 6-0. Stillwater swept the doubles. Brady Liu/Brady Benning beat Charlie Diebel/Brennan Eitel 6-4, 7-5. Eli Nelson/Sam Spivey beat Harlan Molitor/Stefan Hammerschmidt 6-1, 6-3. Anthony Zillmer/West Dell beat Aiden Wald 6-3, 7-5.
Mounds View’s singles winners against Centennial were Emmanuel Alex over Sean Oslund 6-0, 6-0; Christo Alex over Zach Chaffey 6-0, 6-0; Soren Swenson over Justin Bailey 6-0, 6-0; and Parker Bryntese over Jesse Simso 6-1, 6-3. In doubles, Josh Lange/Luke Tarkington beat Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss 6-4, 6-2; Nolan Jones/Sidharth Sharma beat Evan Dietz/Kevin Jansa 6-3, 6-2; and Anders Swenson/Ethan Ito beat Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson 6-2, 6-4.
Centennial finished the season 13-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.