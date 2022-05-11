The Centennial Cougars clipped Totino-Grace 5-2 in the Northwest Suburban Conference third-place match on Tuesday in Fridley.
With that, the Cougars officially placed third among 14 teams in the conference. This was a playoff of the second-place team in each division.
Centennial won all the singles matches — Sean Oslund over Andre Lai 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Zach Chaffey over Matthew Livermont 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2; Justin Bailey over Ryan Price 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3; and Jesse Simso over Evan Nelson 7-5, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, TG’s Adam Schlichting/Ivan Antonio-Rohlf beat Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss 7-6 (3), 6-1 at No. 1, and Luke Jordan/Colin Breitbach edged Evan Dietz/Kevin Jansa 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 2. Centennial’s Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson won 6-1, 6-2 over Kelly Cronan/Kiet Troung at No. 3.
The Cougars, 13-2 overall, were 9-1 overall in conference, losing to Maple Grove 7-0.
Maple Grove (15-1) captured the overall championship with a 7-0 win over Elk River in a playoff between the first-place teams.
