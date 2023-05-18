Centennial edged Roseville Area 4-3 in their Section 4AA opener on Wednesday, reversing a 4-3 loss to the Raiders late in the regular season. The Cougars (12-2) now face top-seeded Mahtomedi in the semifinals there Friday. Against Roseville, the Cougars won three of four in singles: Sean Oslund over Cathal Mee 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1, Zack Chaffey over Pedro DeFiloppo 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 and Ian Gangl over Vincent Gruis 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4. The fourth point was a three-setter from Joaquin and JJ Bliss at 1-doubles over Tommy Elten/Peter Linabery 6-2, 2-6, 6-4. Roseville (11-6) beat Jesse Simson at 3-singles, and Trevor Allen/Brody Johnson (3-6, 7-5, 6-4) and Andrew Abraham/Ander Julson in doubles.

