Centennial seniors Sean Oslund and Zack Chaffey earned a state tournament berth in doubles by placing second in the Section 4AA tournament.
Oslund and Chaffey, who alternated at one and two singles in the regular season, defeated teams from St. Paul Central, Stillwater and Mounds View to reach the finals. Mahtomedi’s Jack Allaben and Brandon Pham defeated the Cougar duo 6-2, 6-0 in the finals.
The semifinals and finals were played Friday at the University of Minnesota. Previous matches were played Wednesday at Eastview Rec Center in St.Paul.
Oslund has an 18-5 record. Chaffey is 17-4. They will play in the state doubles tournament June 8-9 at the University of Minnesota.
Centennial’s regular No. 1 doubles team, Joaquin and JJ Bliss, won two matches before losing in the third round. They beat teams from St. Paul Washington Tech and Irondale (a close one with two tiebreakers) and lost to the Mahtomedi duo 6-2, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.