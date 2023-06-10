Sean Oslund and Zack Chaffey of Centennial captured the consolation championship in Class 2A doubles on Friday in the state tennis tournament, at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Courts.
In the first round, the Cougar seniors lost to the eventual champions, Kai Chen and Andrew Richardson of Blake, 6-2, 6-1.
First-round losers drop to the consolation bracket. There, Oslund/Chaffey defeated Duluth East’s Ryan Delaney/Karl Kimber 6-3, 6-0; Alexandria’s Owen Gilbertson/Cole Haabala 6-3, 6-1; and, in the consolation finals, Minneapolis Washburn’s Lou Smith/Samir Stolpman 6-2, 7-5.
Oslund/Chaffey qualified for state as Section 4AA runners-up behind Mahtomedi’s Jack Allaben and Brandon Pham, who reached the finals and lost to the Blake duo.
Oslund finished the season 21-5. Chaffey was 20-6. They alternated at 1- and 2-singles in the regular lineup.
