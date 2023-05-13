Centennial finished the regular season with a 10-2 record after losing a non-conference match to Roseville Area 4-3 on Friday. The Cougars won the top two singles, Zack Chaffey over Cathal Lee 6-3, 6-2, and Sean Oslund over Pedro DeDlippo Vannucci 6-1, 6-1, and No. 1 doubles, with Joaquin and JJ Bliss tripping Tommy Ettten/Peter Linabery 6-4, 6-1. Roseville Area (11-5) pulled out third-set tiebreakers over Jesse Simso 10-8 and Ian Gangl 10-6, and won No. 2 and 3 doubles in straight sets. Centennial is seeded fourth in Section 4AA behind Mounds View, Mahtomedi and Stillwater. They will host No. 13 St. Paul Washington Technical on Monday.

