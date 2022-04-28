The Centennial Cougars beat Armstrong 7-0 on Wednesday, a day after falling to Maple Grove 7-0 in a duel for the conference lead. The Cougars are 6-1 in the Northwest Suburban. Maple Grove is 6-0. Against Armstrong, winning in straight sets were Sean Oslund, Zach Chaffey, Justin Bailey and Jesse Simsoin singles, and Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss, Evan Deitz/Kevin Jansa, and Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson in doubles.
Latest News
- Tennis: Cougars lose to Crimson, beat Armstrong
- Softball: Bears rally in 7th, top No. 1 Ponies 2-1
- Tennis: Zephyrs win at Two Rivers 5-2
- Girls lacrosse: Zephyrs nip Roseville 7-6
- Softball: Cougars down Osseo 10-0
- White Bear Police Reports
- Fablab CGI contributes to theater production
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
Most Popular
Articles
- Sigh of relief as church debt paid in full
- Next step demolition for new music center
- Golden girls of Shoreview hit the friendship jackpot
- Longtime owner of Blacksmith passes away
- Yvonne Marie Erickson (Nee Comiskey)
- Centennial to perform ‘staple of high school theater’
- White Bear Lake level up as ice disappears
- Exhaustive data privacy requests have bowhunters up in arms
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Best in state: Pederson is record-setting gymnastics champion
Images
Videos
Commented
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 29
-
Apr 30
-
May 1
-
May 3
Online Poll
What is your favorite sign of spring?
Everyone has their favorite season, but it's hard to beat the sensory enjoyment and relief when spring finally arrives after a long, cold winter.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.