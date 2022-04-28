The Centennial Cougars beat Armstrong 7-0 on Wednesday, a day after falling to Maple Grove 7-0 in a duel for the conference lead. The Cougars are 6-1 in the Northwest Suburban. Maple Grove is 6-0. Against Armstrong, winning in straight sets were Sean Oslund, Zach Chaffey, Justin Bailey and Jesse Simsoin singles, and Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss, Evan Deitz/Kevin Jansa, and Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson in doubles. 

