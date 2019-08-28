The Centennial tennis squad has won its first seven matches, led by returning all-conference players Quinn Bliss, Natalie Ennett and Claire Peloquin. In a quadrangular Aug. 17 at home, they defeated Forest Lake 7-0, Hill-Murray 7-0 and Maple Grove 6-1. The Cougars edged Maple Grove 4-3 in their conference opener at home on Tuesday. They won another quadrangular Saturday, clipping Roseville Area 6-1, Mounds Park Academy 7-0 and Simley 5-2.
