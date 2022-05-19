bliss

Centennial's Joaquin and JJ Bliss, shown here in a previous match, won at 1-doubles against Central

The Centennial Cougars opened Section 4AA play with a 6-1 win over St. Paul Central on Wednesday. The No. 4 seeded Cougars (14-2) now face No. 1 Mounds View there Monday, 4 p.m. Centennial’s Sean Oslund, Zach Chaffey and Justin Bailey won at 1-2-3 singles and Jesse Simso lost at No. 4. Sweeping doubles were Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss, Evan Dietz/Kevin Jansa, and Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson.

