Centennial’s stellar tennis season ended one match sooner than anticipated when the Cougars lost to Roseville Area 4-3 in the second round of Section 4AA last week.
The Cougars, who finished 11-2, were hoping for the chance to play unbeaten, top-seeded Mounds View in the semifinals.
Centennial swept the doubles points with Claire Peloquin/Kaitlyn Davis at No. 1, Meagan Goudreau and Anna Jarpy at No. 2, and Kate Kasper and Hailey Helvig at No. 3.
However, Roseville swept the singles. The Raiders have a top-five ranked player at No. 1 who beat Natalie Emmett. At No. 2, the Cougars caught a bad break. Quinn Bliss, fatigued by a cold, was forced to withdraw after losing a close first set. Britta Arends led 3-0 in the third set at No. 3 but her Roseville foe rallied to win. Ainsley Greve had a rare loss at No. 4.
The Cougars won their last two regular-season matches over Ossoe 7-0 and Rogers 4-3 to finish second in the Northwest Suburban Conference behind Maple Grove. The Crimson beat the Cougars 6-1 in their opener and the Cougars won their next 11 matches, including 7-0 over Columbia Heights in the first round of playoffs.
Five Cougar seniors made all-conference — Ennett, Bliss, Arends, Davis and Peloquin — along with Goodreau, a junior. Jarpy and Grieve got honorable mention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.