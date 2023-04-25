Centennial is 4-0 after shutting out the Spring Lake Park Panthers 7-0 on Monday. Winning for the Cougars were Joaquin Bliss, JJ Bliss, Jesse Sims and Ian Gangl in singles, and Sean Oslund/Zack Chaffey, Trevor Allen/Brody Johnson, and Andrew Abraham/Drew Gangl in singles. The Cougars won 84 of 96 games.

