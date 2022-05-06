Centennial trounced Champlin Park 7-0 on Thursday, improving to 10-2 overall and finishing their Northwest Suburban Conference schedule at 8-1. The Cougars won in straight sets all the way through with their usual lineup of Sean Oslund, Zach Chaffey, Justin Bailey and Jesse Simso in singles, and Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss, Evan Dietz/Kevin Jansa, and Dan Carlson/Matthew Hanson in doubles. The Cougars have two non-conference matches left.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.