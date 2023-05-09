Centennial wrapped up second place in their half of the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 7-0 win over Park Center on Monday on the Pirates courts. The Cougars (9-1 overall) finished 8-1 in conference, losing to Maple Grove. On Wednesday, as part of the conference crossover matches, the Cougars will face Armstrong, which placed second in the other division, in Robbinsdale. Winning against Park Center in singles were Zach Chaffey 6-2, 6-0; Sean Oslund 6-0, 6-0; Jesse Simso 6-0, 6-0; and Ian Gangl 6-0, 6-1. Winning in doubles were Joaquin Bliss/JJ Bliss 6-1, 6-0; Trevor Allen/Brody Johnson 6-0, 6-1; and Andrew Abraham/Ander Julson 6-0, 6-1.

