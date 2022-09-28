The Centennial Cougars blanked Spring Lake Park 7-0 on Wednesday evening, lifting their record to 8-7 overall and 5-5 in the Northwest Suburban Conference. Winning in singles were Lauren Klein 6-2, 6-1; Katrina DeBoer 6-4, 6-2; Anya Sudgen 6-0, 6-1; and Emma Thompson 6-3, 6-1. Winning in doubles were Anna Jarpy/Ella O’Hearn 7-5, 6-2; Ella Fenstermacher/Anna Peterson 6-4, 7-5; and Isabel Yang/Addison Slotsve 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.
