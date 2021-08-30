The Centennial tennis team has a 3-4 record. The Cougars beat Forest Lake 4-3, Blaine 5-2, and Mounds Park Academy 4-3. They lost to Maple Grove 7-0, Hill-Murray 5-2, Roseville 5-2 and Simley 6-1. “Our doubles teams are playing well and are the backbone of our team —our most experienced players),” said Arnie Lamers, coach. Megan Goodreau and Anna Jarpy at No. 2 are 6-1. Having lost our top three singles players from last year, the Cougars are struggling there. Most of the points have come from junior Anya Sugden at No. 3 and 8th-grader Lauren Klein at No 4.

