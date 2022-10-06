Kate Woelfel broke a long-standing school record as the Centennial swimmers picked up their first win Tuesday evening, over Coon Rapids 103-75.

Woelfel, sophomore diver, won with a 268.50 score, topping the school six-dive record of 250.35 set in 1999 by Stacy Truman. The 11-dive record of 435.50 is still held by Truman, who dived for the Gophers after high school.

