Kate Woelfel broke a long-standing school record as the Centennial swimmers picked up their first win Tuesday evening, over Coon Rapids 103-75.
Woelfel, sophomore diver, won with a 268.50 score, topping the school six-dive record of 250.35 set in 1999 by Stacy Truman. The 11-dive record of 435.50 is still held by Truman, who dived for the Gophers after high school.
Also winning individual events for the Cougars (1-4) were Abigail Stang in the 200 freestyle (2:19.32) and backstroke (1:10.13), Sophia Nguyen in individual medley (2:20.96) and 100 freestyle (57.35), Claira Zebell in butterfly (1:13.76), Lauren Kajer in the 500 freestyle (6:02.22), and Lauren Zebell in breaststoke (1:18.15).
Winning relays were the medley team of Brooke Halverson, Stang, Jaden Ruegsegger and Lauren Zebell (2:05.20), the 200 freestyle team of Lauren Kajer, Halverson, Nguyen and Ruegsegger (1:48.39) and the 400 freestyle team of Nicole Kamme, Halverson, Nguyen and Lauren Zebell (4:04.94).
