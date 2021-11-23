Kathryn Woelfel, Centennial freshman diver, placed eighth in the state Class AA meet held Thursday and Saturday evening at the University of Minnesota.
Woelfel, who scored 352.05 points for 11 dives, was the only freshman earning a podium finish (top eight), as she finished behind three seniors, two juniors and two sophomores, including the champion, Gabby Mauder of Woodbury.
Woelfel was in second place after eight dives Thursday in the preliminaries and semifinals. She qualified for state as Section 7AA champion with 359.0 points.
Cougar junior Rylie McCulloch, who qualified for state by placing fourth in the section, 130.65 in the preliminaries and didn’t make the top 16.
