Maple Grove edged Centennial 96-89 on Wednesday evening in a match that went down to the final event with the host Crimson winning the 400 freestyle relay.
“I knew the dual meet season in the conference would be competitive, and this meet lived up to that,” said Cougar coach Pete Crawford. (The Cougars had won the opener over Anoka 96-86.)
At Maple Grove, Jaden Ruegsegger won the 50 freestyle in 25.70 and 100 freestyle in 57.30.
Diving was their best event as usual as Kate Woelfel won (233.60), Rylie McCulloch was second (207.90) and Mia Bjerketvedt fourth (159.50).
“All of our divers had season bests,” Crawford said. Also placing first were Raylynn Robeck (butterfly, 1:01.51), Calla Kamish (backstroke, 1:03.74), and the 200 freestyle relay of Ruegsegger, Robeck, Kajer and Nicole KIammer in 1:47.29.
Placing second for the Cougars were Lauren Kajer (200 free and 500 free), and Laura Zebell in breaststroke.
Sparking Maple Grove was Libby Baker, who won the 200 free and helped the medley and 400 freestyle relays.
