Centennial will four entrants, all seniors, in the state Class 2A swimming meet Friday after a solid performance at the Section 7AA meet Saturday at Northdale Middle School.
Hunter Belting was champion in the 50 freestyle in 21.60. Aidan Gillen was second in the 100 freestyle with 48.8. Liam Gulaid was second in the 500 freestyle with 5:02.31.
“They were all lifetime bests, by a lot,” said coach Pete Crawford.
Riley McNamara placed third in diving, earning a 387.05 score. Top four advance in diving. McNamara went to state twice in junior high, and did not dive the last two seasons.
The other three entrants will make their first state appearance. Centennial had no qualifiers last year.
The Cougars also broke three school records, two by Belting, in the butterfly with 52.98 for third place, and 47.29 in the leadoff leg of the 400 freestyle relay which counts as the 50 free record. That group, also including Gillen, Gulaid and Josh Washburn, set a school r3xor or 3:19.06 to place third.
Also reaching finals were Gillen with third place in the 50, Gulaid with fourth in the medley, Josh Ardahl with seventh in the 500 and Max Scheurer with seventh in breaststroke.
The state meet at the U of M will be held Thursday (diving prelims), Friday (swim prelims) and Saturday (all finals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.