The Centennial swim team honored its seniors and defeated Rogers 102-79 to close the regular season with a 7-1 record on Tuesday evening.
“Tonight was Senior Night and they did not disappoint in being very dominant in their last home meet,” said coach Pete Crawford.
“I couldn't have asked for a better meet from our nine seniors, many of which were on a section championship team when they first started. I am going to miss this senior group, but I know their futures are looking good.”
They were Northwest Suburban Conference runner-up behind Andover. The season will end at the sectional Oct. 24, with no state meet this year due to the pandemic.
Swimming event winners were senior Layni Andrle (50 freestyle, 25.25), senior Maddie Fuller (butterfly, 1:01.04), senior Janessa Sandvold (backstroke, 1:04.80), and sophomore Calla Kamish (individual medley, 2:20.17).
The Cougars once again finished 1-2-3 in diving with eighth-grader Kathryn Woelfel first (204.5), sophomore Riley McCullough second (200.15) and senior Mia Wang third (190.20).
Two all-senior quartets who won relays were Kayley Magnuson, Sandvold, Fuller and Andrle in the medley (1:58.45); and Sandvold, Katelyn Smith, Fuller and Andrle in the 200 freestyle (1:47.97). The Cougars also took the 400 free relay with sophomore Jaden Ruegsegger, senior Nicole Kammer, freshman Lauren Kajer and Fuller.
The other Cougar seniors are Grace Peterson and Erika Richtsmeier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.