The Centennial Cougar swimmers picked up their second dual meet win Wednesday evening, placing first in seven of 12 in events and outscoring Osseo 101-81 in the Orioles’ pool.
Individual winners for the Cougars were freshman Calla Kamish (individual medley), junior Janessa Sandvold (50 freestyle), senior Maggie Henninger (diving), junior Devon Brandt (100 freestyle), junior Maddie Fuller (500 freestyle) and freshman Laura Zebell (breaststroke).
The 200 freestyle relay team of Brandt, Jaden Ruegsegger, Brooke Halverson and Sandvold won a close race.
The Cougars are 2-4, also beating Anoka, while losing to Blaine, Maple Grove, Andover and Spring Lake Park.
Season scoring leaders for Centennial are Henninger in diving, Fuller in individual medley and butterfly, Brandt in the 50 and 100 free, Zabell in the individual medley and breaststroke, and Kamish in backstroke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.