The Centennial swimmers defeated Champlin Park 96-82 in their opener at home Thursday evening. Individual first-places for the Cougars came from Liam Gulaid (200 freestyle, 2:00.91), Hunter Belting (50 free, 22.73, and 100 free, 51.30), and Alex Larkin (butterfly, 1:03.24). Relay winners were the 200 medley team of George Atkinson, Max Scheurer, Aidan Gillen and Josh Washburn (1:50.01) and the 200 freestyle team of Belting, Washburn, Quentin Lehmen and Gulaid (1:39.44).

