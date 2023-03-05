Max Scheurer became Centennial’s first state swimming champion on Saturday evening when he churned from behind in the final lap to capture gold in the 100 breaststroke in the Class 2A meet at the University of Minnesota.

“It felt amazing to stand at the top of the podium,” said the Cougar senior who will join the Minnesota Gophers in the fall. “Going into my junior season, I saw that I had a good chance to make it to the state meet, and after I got to experience (state) that year, I wanted to come back my senior year and get the win.”

