Max Scheurer became Centennial’s first state swimming champion on Saturday evening when he churned from behind in the final lap to capture gold in the 100 breaststroke in the Class 2A meet at the University of Minnesota.
“It felt amazing to stand at the top of the podium,” said the Cougar senior who will join the Minnesota Gophers in the fall. “Going into my junior season, I saw that I had a good chance to make it to the state meet, and after I got to experience (state) that year, I wanted to come back my senior year and get the win.”
Get it he did, with a time of 55.47 seconds, lowering his own school record. He trailed Edina’s Rohan D’Souza Larson on the final turn but overtook him by .08 of a second.
Coach Pete Crawford told Scheurer before the race that he might be behind at that last turn, but not to panic. “I knew he would finish stronger than the rest of the field,” said Crawford, and Scheurer did come through with “with a finish of a lifetime,” the coach said.
“I knew that he (Rohan) had a fast 50 yard split, but that my final 25 yards would be very fast,” agreed Scheurer, “so I didn’t worry about it too much.”
Scheurer, who placed sixth at state last year, finished undefeated in the event his senior year. Still, he came into state with the eighth-best time. “I knew I had more in me than where I ranked, and was confident that I could do better,” said Scheurer.
His time qualified him as an automatic All-American, Crawford said, and he’s also the first Cougar to achieve that.
At state, he was in two other events as well. He placed 15th in individual medley with 2:00.03, after a 1:58.73 prelim. His relay team did not make the top 16.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound swimmer — who “never really played any other sports” — signed last month with the University of Minnesota. The first swimmer in his family, he stated competing at age 13. The Gophers started recruiting him after the Winter Junior Championships, a club swimming meet prior to the high school season.
