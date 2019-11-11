Centennial’s swim team concluded its season with a third-place finish among eight teams, and no state qualifiers, in Section 7AA, Thursday through Saturday at Northdale in Coon Rapids.
Two Cougars reached the championship heat in two events. Laura Zebell placed fifth in breaststroke (1:10.66) and seventh in the medley (2:19.63). Maddie Fuller placed sixth in the medley (2:20.37) and seventh in butterfly (1:02.54).
Calla Kamish had Centennial’s top finish, third in backstroke (1:01.66). Placing fifth were Janessa Sandvold in the medley (2:17.64) and Maggie Henninger in diving (331.80).
Also reaching the finals were Kayley Magnuson, sixth in backstroke (1:03.42) with Hallie Finke seventh (1:04.19); and Katelyn Smith, eighth in the 500 free (5:33.32). Top relay finish was fourth by the medley team of Kamish, Zebell, Maddie Fuller and Devon Brandt (1:56.57).
Team scoring was Blaine 488, Andover 304, Centennial 284.5, Anoka 279, Forest Lake 247, Duluth East 198, Coon Rapids 186, Cambridge-Isanti 105.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.