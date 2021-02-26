The Centennial swimmers lost to Anoka 101-83 on Tuesday evening and to Elk River 94-87 on Thursday evening, both at home. The Cougars have a 3-4 record. Placing first against Anoka were Hunter Belting (50 freed, 22.49), Aidan Gillen (backstroke, 1:01.14), and the 400 freestyle relay team Belting, Liam Gulaid, George Atkinson, and Aidan Guilad (3:32.16). Placing first against the Elks were Belting (200 free, 1:55.08), Aidan Guilan (50 free, 22.91), Max Scheurer (breaststroke, 1:05.63), and the 400 free relay team of Aidan Guilen, Atkinson, Liam Guilan and Belting (3:33.00).

