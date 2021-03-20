Hunter Belting, Centennial senior swimmer, earned all-state status by placing seventh in 50 freestyle at the state meet Friday evening.
Belting, after winning his section with a school record time of 21.60, broke it again with 21.33 at the University of Minnesota.
Coach Pete Crawford praised Belting for “three team records and a seventh-place finish at state” at the section and state meets to close his career.
Belting set a Cougar butterfly record of 52.96 (third place) at the section, along with getting credit for the 100 freestyle record for his 48.03 first leg of the 400 freestyle relay that placed third with 3:19.06, also a team record.
Also at state, Liam Gulaid placed 18th in the 500 freestyle with 4:58.76 and Aiden Gillen placed 20th in the 100 freestyle with 48.03, both in preliminaries. The top 16 advance to the finals and consolation finals and score team points.
